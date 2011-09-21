NEW YORK, Sept 21 There is still a need to push interest rates higher in New Zealand but the increase could take time, Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Alan Bollard said on Wednesday.

"Our CPI numbers are at the upside of the band that we monitor and so the rise in rates could take time," Bollard told a Euromoney conference.

Interest rates in New Zealand are currently at 2.5 percent.

Bollard also took issue with a strong New Zealand dollar NZD=, which he described as "overvalued". He said the strong currency has moderated demand in New Zealand. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)