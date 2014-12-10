WELLINGTON Dec 11 New Zealand's central bank
held its benchmark interest rate at 3.5 percent on Thursday, as
expected, and said it expected to stay on the sidelines for some
time because of slower growth, soft inflation pressures, and
global uncertainty.
All 16 economists polled by Reuters had expected the Reserve
Bank of New Zealand to hold rates unchanged. The bank held rates
in September after four consecutive rises of 25 basis point
between March and July.
Ahead of the decision, financial markets had priced in only
a 2 percent chance of a 25 basis point rise and 8 basis points
of tightening in the next 12 months.
New Zealand was the first developed economy to start raising
rates in the current cycle, and it compares with 0-0.25 percent
in the United States, 0-0.1 percent in Japan, 0.05 percent in
the euro zone, and 2.5 percent in Australia.
(By Gyles Beckford)