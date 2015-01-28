WELLINGTON Jan 29 New Zealand's central bank
held its official interest rate at 3.5 percent on Thursday as
widely expected, and said it expected to leave it unchanged "for
some time" because of low inflation.
It said any future movements, up or down, would depend on
data.
All 15 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the Reserve
Bank of New Zealand to keep rates unchanged after lifting rates
by a total of 1 percentage point in 2014, with a majority
picking the next move to be a rise in the first quarter of next
year.
Ahead of the announcement, markets had priced in a 6 percent
chance of a 25 basis point cut following weaker than expected
local inflation data, a surprise rate cut by Canada's central
bank and quantitative easing measures from the European Central
Bank last week.
New Zealand was the first developed economy to start raising
rates in the current cycle, with its official rates comparing
with 0-0.25 percent in the United States, 0-0.1 percent in
Japan, 0.05 percent in the euro zone, and 2.5 percent in
Australia.
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford)