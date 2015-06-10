WELLINGTON, June 11 New Zealand's central bank
cut its benchmark interest rate to 3.25 percent on Thursday, and
said further easing may be appropriate as economic growth slows
while inflation pressures remain weak.
Ten of 15 economists polled by Reuters had expected the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to keep rates unchanged, with
five forecasting a 25 basis point cut. The bank has held rates
since September last year.
Ahead of the decision, financial markets had priced in 40
percent chance of a cut and 47 basis points of cuts over the
next 12 months.
New Zealand's rates compare with 0-0.25 percent in the
United States, 0-0.1 percent in Japan, 0.05 percent in the euro
zone, and 2.00 percent in Australia.
(By Gyles Beckford)