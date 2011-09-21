(Adds quotes, details)

NEW YORK, Sept 21 There is still a need to push interest rates higher in New Zealand, but the increase could take time, Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Alan Bollard said on Wednesday.

While inflation has increased after rebuilding in the wake of a February earthquake in Christchurch, consumer prices are still within the band being monitored by the RBNZ, Bollard told a Euromoney conference.

Interest rates in New Zealand are currently at 2.5 percent.

Bollard also took issue with a strong New Zealand dollar, which he described as "overvalued". He said the strong currency has moderated demand in New Zealand, which should make it tough for the central bank to tighten rates at this time.

Over the last 18 months, the New Zealand dollar has risen roughly 13 percent.

Bollard also expressed concern about the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

If it were to worsen, "New Zealand banks, which are basically Australian banks, would start to encounter problems raising medium-term funding."

He remained upbeat though about prospects of the New Zealand economy, which is mainly driven by soft commodities, "We remain confident that prices of commodities will have trend growth,' which should remain supportive of the domestic economy. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Leah Schnurr; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)