WELLINGTON Oct 27 The New Zealand central bank
held its benchmark cash rate steady at 2.5 percent on Thursday,
as expected, because of the volatile and uncertain global
outlook, while the domestic economy was growing at only at
modest pace.
All 19 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected no change at
this review. The majority view is that the first rate rise will
be in the first half of 2012.
The cash rate has been on hold at a record-equalling low
level after the central bank made an emergency 50 basis point
cut in March to support the economy and sentiment after the
deadly Feb 22 earthquake struck the country's second biggest
city, Christchurch.
At the RBNZ's monetary policy statement in September it
repeated that the OCR will have to increase at some stage when
the global outlook improves and the impact on New Zealand
diminishes.
Recent data has shown business and consumer sentiment easing
moderately, negligible growth in the second quarter, and softer
than expected inflation in the third quarter.
The RBNZ reviews the cash rate on Dec 8.
(Gyles Beckford)