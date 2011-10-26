WELLINGTON Oct 27 The New Zealand central bank held its benchmark cash rate steady at 2.5 percent on Thursday, as expected, because of the volatile and uncertain global outlook, while the domestic economy was growing at only at modest pace.

All 19 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected no change at this review. The majority view is that the first rate rise will be in the first half of 2012.

The cash rate has been on hold at a record-equalling low level after the central bank made an emergency 50 basis point cut in March to support the economy and sentiment after the deadly Feb 22 earthquake struck the country's second biggest city, Christchurch.

At the RBNZ's monetary policy statement in September it repeated that the OCR will have to increase at some stage when the global outlook improves and the impact on New Zealand diminishes.

Recent data has shown business and consumer sentiment easing moderately, negligible growth in the second quarter, and softer than expected inflation in the third quarter.

The RBNZ reviews the cash rate on Dec 8.

(Gyles Beckford)