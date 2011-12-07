WELLINGTON Dec 8 New Zealand's central bank kept its benchmark cash rate unchanged at 2.5 percent, as expected, because of the uncertain global outlook and sluggish domestic economy.

For the text of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's latest statement click on.

All 19 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected no change at this review. The majority view is that the first rate rise will be between June and December 2012.

The cash rate has been on hold at a record-equalling low level after the central bank made an emergency 50 basis point cut in March to support the economy and sentiment after the deadly Feb 22 earthquake struck the country's second biggest city, Christchurch.

The RBNZ's repeated in October that the cash rate will have to increase at some stage when the global outlook improves and the impact on New Zealand diminishes.

Recent data has shown business and consumer sentiment still positive and off its lows for the years, with the Rugby World Cup, which New Zealand hosted in September and October, giving some boost to retail demand.

The RBNZ's next cash rate review will be on Jan. 26. (Gyles Beckford)