WELLINGTON, April 26 The New Zealand central bank held its benchmark cash rate steady at 2.5 percent on Thursday, as expected.

All 16 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected no change at this review, with a significant majority seeing the first rate rise will be in the fourth quarter of this year or even 2013.

The cash rate has been on hold at a record low after the RBNZ made an emergency 50 basis point cut last March to support the economy and sentiment after last year's deadly earthquake struck Christchurch, the country's second biggest city.

In March, the RBNZ held to its dovish tone saying there was little pressure to alter policy because inflation was in a "sweet spot" as the high currency was holding down prices.

Recent data has shown a improved business and consumer sentiment, signs of a pick up in the property market, but relatively modest retail activity, and a soft labour market.

The RBNZ issues its next monetary policy statement on June 14.

(Gyles Beckford)