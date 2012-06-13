WELLINGTON, June 14 The New Zealand central bank
held its benchmark cash rate steady at 2.5 percent on Thursday,
as expected.
For the text of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ)
Sixteen of 17 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected no
change at this review, with a significant majority seeing the
first rate rise will be in the first quarter of 2013.
The cash rate has been on hold at a record low after the
RBNZ made an emergency 50 basis point cut March last year to
support the economy and sentiment after a deadly earthquake
struck Christchurch, the country's second biggest city.
In April, the RBNZ held steady because of global uncertainty
and the strength of the New Zealand dollar.
It had implied that a rate cut was a possibility because of
the currency, which was effectively tightening monetary policy.
Recent data has shown business and consumer sentiment off
highs but still strong, signs of a pick up in the property
market, but modest retail activity, and a soft labour market.
The RBNZ issues its next official cash rate review on July
26.
(Gyles Beckford)