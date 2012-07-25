WELLINGTON, July 26 The New Zealand central bank held its benchmark cash rate steady at 2.5 percent on Thursday, as expected.

For the text of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) latest statement click on.

All 18 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected no change at this review, with 10 expect the next move to a rise in the first quarter of next year, six expecting mid-2013, and two looking at 2014.

(Gyles Beckford)