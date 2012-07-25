BRIEF-Prologis announces qtry dividend of $0.44/shr
* Prologis inc - dividend of $0.44 per share of company's common stock, which will be payable on march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WELLINGTON, July 26 The New Zealand central bank held its benchmark cash rate steady at 2.5 percent on Thursday, as expected.
For the text of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) latest statement click on.
All 18 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected no change at this review, with 10 expect the next move to a rise in the first quarter of next year, six expecting mid-2013, and two looking at 2014.
(Gyles Beckford)
* Prologis inc - dividend of $0.44 per share of company's common stock, which will be payable on march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 23 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 3 percent in January, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
* On Feb. 22, Ultra 10-Year Treasury Futures reached 315,730 contracts traded