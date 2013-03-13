WELLINGTON, March 14 The New Zealand central bank held its benchmark cash rate steady at 2.5 percent on Thursday, as expected, saying it expected to hold rates for the rest of the year.

For the text of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) latest statement click on.

All 17 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected no change at this review, with nine seeing a rise sometime between September and December this year, and the remaining eight looking at 2014.

In the Jan. 31 rate review, the RBNZ pointed to signs of improving domestic demand and global outlook, but warned about increasing house price inflation and the financial stability or inflation risks that might occur if demand gets too far ahead of supply.

Financial market pricing before Thursday's decision implied no chance of a 25 basis points rate move at this review, and 23 basis points of hikes over the next 12 months.

RBNZ governor Graeme Wheeler, appointed governor in September last year, has said he will focus on keeping inflation around 2 percent within the established 1-3 percent band, and will look closely at inflation expectations and asset prices.

Last week, the RBNZ released a consultation paper about macro-prudential tools, such as loan to value ratios, which could be used to tackle credit growth.

In recent speeches, Wheeler has warned that New Zealand's high overseas borrowing means higher interest rates to control inflation, and that the dollar is overvalued but there is little the central bank can do about it.