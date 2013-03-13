BRIEF-JSP Property reports FY net profit 123.8 million baht
* Fy net profit 123.8 million baht versus 701.9 million baht Source text (nASXb13jkY) Further company coverage:
WELLINGTON, March 14 For the text of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) latest statement click on .
All 17 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected no change at this review, with nine seeing a rise sometime between September and December this year, and the remaining eight looking at 2014.
* Fy net profit 123.8 million baht versus 701.9 million baht Source text (nASXb13jkY) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 The head of a congressional committee investigating contacts between Donald Trump's campaign and Russia said on Monday the panel had not seen evidence of inappropriate communications, prompting the panel's top Democrat to insist it was too early to make such a determination.
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire investor Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has left the hedge fund firm Icahn Enterprises, according to an internal memo.