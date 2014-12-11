WELLINGTON Dec 11 New Zealand's economy can continue to grow strongly in the current environment of low inflation and interest rates and solid domestic activity, the central bank governor said on Thursday.

"This economy can sustain growth around 3 percent a year," Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Graeme Wheeler told a parliamentary committee.

However, he said if prices for dairy produce, the major export earner, stayed low for longer there would be a significant impact on the economy.

Earlier, Wheeler held the bank's benchmark interest rate steady at 3.5 percent for the third consecutive meeting.

