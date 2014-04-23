(The following statement was released by the RBNZ)
WELLINGTON, April 24 The Reserve Bank today
increased the OCR by 25 basis points to 3 percent.
New Zealand's economic expansion has considerable momentum,
with GDP estimated to have grown by 3.5 percent in the year to
March. Growth is gradually increasing in New Zealand's trading
partners, but inflation in those economies remains low. Global
financial conditions continue to be very accommodating.
Prices for New Zealand's export commodities remain very
high, though auction prices for dairy products have fallen by 20
percent in recent months. Domestically, the extended period of
low interest rates and strong growth in construction sector
activity are supporting the recovery. Net immigration continues
to increase, boosting housing and consumer demand. Confidence
remains very high among households and businesses, and measures
of investment and employment intentions are positive.
Spare capacity is being absorbed, and inflationary pressures
are becoming apparent, especially in construction and other
non-tradable sectors. The high exchange rate remains a headwind
to the tradables sector, and along with low import price
inflation has been holding down tradables inflation. The Bank
does not believe the current level of the exchange rate is
sustainable.
There has been some moderation in the housing market.
Restrictions on high loan-to-value ratio mortgage lending are
easing pressure, and rising interest rates will have a further
moderating influence. However, the increase in net immigration
is adding to housing demand.
Headline inflation is moderate, but inflationary pressures
are increasing and are expected to continue doing so over the
next two years. In this environment it is important that
inflation expectations remain contained. To achieve this it is
necessary to raise interest rates towards a level at which they
are no longer adding to demand. The speed and extent to which
the OCR will be raised will depend on economic data and our
continuing assessment of emerging inflationary pressures,
including the extent to which the high exchange rate leads to
lower inflationary pressure.
By increasing the OCR as needed to keep future average
inflation near the 2 percent target mid-point, the Bank is
seeking to ensure that the economic expansion can be sustained.