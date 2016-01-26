UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY Jan 26 Ratings agency Fitch on Tuesday lowered its outlook on New Zealand's government bonds to stable from positive, while leaving the sovereign rating unchanged at AA.
Fitch said the decision to downgrade the outlook was based on weaker near-term growth prospects for New Zealand "as the outlooks for the prices of the country's agricultural exports have deteriorated". (Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Nick Macfie)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February