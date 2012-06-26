WELLINGTON, June 26 Position: Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ)

Term: To start end September 2012 for a five-year term. Can be reappointed for further terms.

Key facts:

- Wheeler is currently a Washington DC-based consultant, and since 2010 has been a non-executive director of the Thyssen-Bornemisza Group, the Monaco-run industrial conglomerate.

- Wheeler, a World Bank insider, was managing director operations at the bank from 2006 to 2010.

- In 2007, Wheeler was mentioned as a potential candidate for the World Bank president position after Paul Wolfowitz resigned in disgrace. But in keeping with the tradition of the top World Bank position being held by an American, Robert Zoellick was appointed.

- Wheeler, whose reputation is "quiet and unassuming", won plaudits when he publicly told Wolfowitz he should quit because the scandal over a promotion and pay rise for Wolfowitz's girlfriend at the institution would erode the World Bank's credibility.

- In 2004 Wheeler authored a book on debt management titled "Sound Practice in Government Debt Management", in which he argued that a government asset and liability management framework was important for managing risks associated with government debt portfolios.

- He was vice president and treasurer from 2001 to 2006 and director of financial products and services from 1997 to 2001 at the World Bank.

- Before that, Wheeler spent 24 years at the New Zealand Treasury, including the role of treasurer of NZ Debt Office and Deputy Secretary of the Treasury from 1993 to 1997.

- Educated in Auckland, New Zealand's biggest city. Graduated from the city's university with a masters degree in economic theory and applied economics.

