UPDATE 1-Italy's debt, Germany's credit with ECB hit records
* Germany's net claims at 814.4 bln euros (Adds German figure, detail)
* Germany's net claims at 814.4 bln euros (Adds German figure, detail)
DAR ES SALAAM, March 7 The Tanzanian unit of telecoms firm Vodacom will start a more than month-long initial public offering (IPO) on March 9 and expects its shares to start trading in mid-May, the firm said on Tuesday.
ZURICH, March 7 Swiss firms from food and beverage giant Nestle to banking groups UBS and Credit Suisse pledged new goals on Tuesday to support and promote women.