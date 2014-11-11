(Adds quotes, detail, market reaction)

* RBNZ to keep home loan limits for now

* Housing market still strong, migration could resurge

* Highly indebted farmers at risk from dairy price fall

By Gyles Beckford

WELLINGTON, Nov 12 New Zealand will keep limits on home loans, the central bank said on Wednesday, voicing concerns that surging immigration could reignite the housing market and that weaker dairy prices could hurt rural debtors.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said house prices remain elevated and overvalued in some areas, but year-old restrictions on lending have helped to restrain house price inflation, credit growth and risk.

"However, there remains a risk of a resurgence in house price inflation, particularly in light of strong immigration flows," RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said in the bank's six-monthly financial stability report.

"Consequently, we do not consider it appropriate to ease the LVR speed limit at this time."

He said the LVR rules, which limit retail banks to allocating no more than 10 percent of their new home loans to borrowers with low deposits, had helped slow the market and housing inflation.

Wheeler said the LVR rules were still seen as temporary, although they may be eased rather than removed outright.

Annual house price inflation has fallen to about 6 percent from 10 percent a year ago, and the limits have also been credited with preventing 25 to 50 basis points of rises in the RBNZ's benchmark rate.

The New Zealand dollar eased to $0.7800 from $.7820, while interest rate futures were unmoved.

The report did not touch directly on monetary policy, which will be reviewed in December, but said further rises in short-term interest rates might be needed in "coming years".

The RBNZ raised its benchmark cash rate a total of 100 basis points to 3.5 percent between March and July before pausing in September due to soft inflation pressures.

The lending cap looks set to stay into place well into next year, said ASB Bank chief economist Nick Tuffley.

"The retaining of the restrictions will keep a degree of tightness in place ... the RBNZ's criteria suggest relaxation of the restrictions around the second to third quarter of 2015."

The report said New Zealand's banks were in strong financial shape, with adequate reserves and capital and low levels of bad loans. However, it noted some farmers were highly indebted.

"The forecast dairy payout for the coming season has been reduced significantly, and could result in rising loan defaults should the lower pay out level persist."

Dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative has slashed its forecast payout for the 2014/15 season by 37 percent from last season's record level.

The RBNZ repeated the New Zealand dollar's current level could not be sustained nor justified, even after a fall of more than 10 percent since July. (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)