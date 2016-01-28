* RBNZ holds rates at 2.50 pct but opens door to more easing
* Inflation persistently undershoots forecasts, targets
* China slowdown hits dairy prices, farmers pile up debt
(Recasts, adds context, detail)
WELLINGTON, Jan 28 The global curse of too-low
inflation struck again on Thursday when the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand kept its official cash rate on hold and reopened the
door to rate cuts just a month after all but slamming it shut.
From Europe to Japan a chilling mix of falling energy
prices, abundant supply and inadequate demand has policy makers
taking ever more desperate measures to stave off deflation.
New Zealand has an added wrinkle as its success in
attracting migrants has deepened the pool of willing workers and
suppressed wages, closing another route to higher inflation.
At least New Zealand has rates to cut - at 2.5 percent its
official cash rate is among the highest in the rich world.
Markets have already priced in a quarter-point easing by
mid-year, but analysts see the 2.0 percent level on the horizon.
Su-Lin Ong, a senior economist at RBC Capital Markets,
expects cuts in both March and June.
"It's all part of the global disinflation story," said Ong.
"This persistent undershooting of inflation targets is a world
wide problem."
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) had previously
predicted inflation would creep back inside its inflation target
band of 1 to 3 percent by early this year.
Yet data out last week showed consumer price inflation
slowed to just 0.1 percent in the final three months of 2015,
the lowest since 1999.
"The even-lower starting point for inflation suggests that
annual CPI is likely to remain sub 1 percent in 2016 and barely
reach 1.5 percent by the end of 2017," Ong said.
Similar problems plague the European Central Bank and the
Bank of Japan, both of which are under pressure to ease again,
while markets are wagering the U.S. Federal Reserve will
struggle to hike rates much further this year.
Another common theme is the impact of the slowdown in China
which has been a heavy weight on prices for New Zealand's major
export earner - dairy.
Earlier on Thursday, dairy giant Fonterra cut its forecast
payout to its 10,500 farmer shareholders, stripping some NZ$800
million out of the economy and adding to pressure on the
beleaguered sector.
The central bank has repeatedly flagged the sector as a risk
to financial stability and estimates around 80 percent of dairy
farmers will have negative cash flow in the current season.
Farm debt is mounting so fast that Fitch recently downgraded
its view on New Zealand's banking sector.
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Eric Meijer)