WELLINGTON, Aug 9 New Zealand and Australia have escaped the worst of the global financial crisis, but small open economies are wearing some of the cost of easy money policies by other central banks, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand governor said on Thursday.

Alan Bollard said major central banks lowering their domestic interest rates, whether by quantitative easing or other tools, have promoted carry trade capital flows that have boosted the currencies of other countries like New Zealand.

"As a small open economy, New Zealand has often seen the effects of carry trades on the exchange rate," Bollard said in a speech to be delivered in Australia later on Thursday.

"This can be distortionary and problematic, because an economy relies on its exchange rate as a signalling price," said Bollard, who steps down after a decade in the role to be replaced by former World Bank official Graeme Wheeler in late September.

"Continuing exchange rate pressure is problematic for a country like New Zealand," he added.

The New Zealand dollar has risen more than 6 percent in trade-weighted terms since the start of June, pushing the TWI to 73.04 and above the central bank's expectations.

There was no immediate market reaction to Bollard's comments.

While a stronger New Zealand dollar has helped contain imported inflation, it has weighed on exports, making them less competitive.

Bollard also said New Zealand households were still dealing with historic issues such as still-elevated levels of household debt, which has dented consumer spending.

Earlier on Thursday, labour data showed the New Zealand unemployment rate rose to 6.8 percent in the June quarter, the highest in two years, from 6.7 percent in the previous quarter. (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto; Editing by Ed Lane)