By Naomi Tajitsu

WELLINGTON Nov 22 When Reserve Bank of New Zealand Assistant Governor John McDermott said on Friday the New Zealand dollar was overvalued and he would like to see it weaken, it did exactly the opposite and rose to a session high.

Speaking in Wellington, McDermott conceded the RBNZ was not inclined to actively weaken the currency as it prepares to raise interest rates next year, which markets took as little more than the central bank's usual jawboning against currency strength and drove it higher.

McDermott's comments appeared to acknowledge that the RBNZ was unwilling to enter the $4 trillion-a-day currency market to weaken the "kiwi" at the moment, given its limited resources to take on overseas players controlling roughly 90 percent of trade who have been buying the currency for its relatively higher yield.

The kiwi popped up to a session high of $0.8245 after the speech, as the absence of any signal that the RBNZ would try to weaken the currency spurred some buying.

McDermott said the New Zealand dollar was at historically high levels due the country's current high terms of trade, particularly booming dairy prices, and relatively strong economic performance.

"The Reserve Bank believes that, from a long-term perspective, the exchange rate is overvalued," he said.

"The high exchange rate is contributing to economic imbalances and the Reserve Bank would like to see it lower in order to promote more sustainable economic growth."

But he added that evidence in New Zealand and other countries suggested that foreign currency intervention was unlikely to have a sustained impact on lowering the exchange rate.

Expectations that the RBNZ will raise rates from a record low 2.5 percent early next year has boosted the kiwi, which hovers in range of a post-float high hit against a currency basket earlier this year after gaining nearly 5 percent so far this year.

Ongoing strength in the kiwi has been a headache for RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler, who said last week that he was concerned that a looming rise in interest rates would put upward pressure on the New Zealand dollar.

The RBNZ's tone on the currency's strength has been tempered compared with a speech by Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens, who on Thursday said he was "open-minded" on whether to intervene to weaken the high Australian dollar, stepping up his rhetoric after long complaining of the currency's strength.

"Overall, in this episode so far, the bank has not been convinced that large-scale intervention clearly passed the test of effectiveness versus cost. But that doesn't mean we will always eschew intervention," Stevens told the Australian Business Economists' annual dinner.

ANZ currency strategist Sam Tuck said the RBA was taking a stronger position against the "Aussie" as it approaches the end of its monetary easing cycle -- which has done little to depreciate the currency -- while the RBNZ is widely expected to enter a monetary tightening cycle next year.

"The RBA can afford to be a bit more activist against the currency because there's no danger in the short term of their actions boosting the currency," Tuck said.

"The RBNZ has to be a little bit more pragmatic because they have to justify why strength in the currency isn't going to impede them from achieving their primary goal, which is to ensure price stability and make sure house price and construction inflation doesn't spill into the broader economy."

The RBNZ has said it expects to begin raising interest rates, which have been at a record low 2.5 percent since April 2011, sometime in 2014 to counter growing inflation pressures from a stronger economy.

Analysts polled by Reuters overwhelmingly expect the tightening cycle to start in March next year, with markets pricing in nearly 100 basis points tightening in a year's time .

(Editing by Eric Meijer)