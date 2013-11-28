* Amount of low deposit/high value lending tumbles

WELLINGTON, Nov 28 The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Thursday that home lending restrictions imposed on banks are beginning to bite, raising the possibility of a delay to the start of rate rises next year.

The central bank last month imposed a 10 percent limit on banks' low deposit-high value lending to customers with less than a 20 percent deposit for a house, in a bid to cool the hot housing market and reduce risk to the financial system from a potentially sharp downturn.

The RBNZ said high LVR lending, after exemptions, had fallen to 11.7 percent of banks' total mortgage lending in October from about 30 percent earlier in the year before the restrictions were imposed.

"We still see rate rises in March, but the numbers may give them (RBNZ) some comfort to wait...and skew the risks to a later rate hike," said ASB Bank chief economist Nick Tuffley.

House prices hit a record high in October, with the national median rising 9.9 percent from a year earlier, although much of the increase is being driven by housing shortages in the two main cities, Auckland and Christchurch.

"While there has been a significant reduction in high-LVR lending already, it is too early to assess what impact this is having on aggregate housing market activity and credit growth," said deputy RBNZ governor Grant Spencer in a statement.

The banks have six months to reach the 10 percent limit, which will allow them to manage loans approved before the rules came into force.

"The RBNZ will take comfort that the limits are having some bite, and from the credit provision side we're seeing a shift quite quickly, and they'll be encouraged they'll see some impact down the track," Tuffley said.

The RBNZ, which has signaled it expects to start raising rates next year, has said the LVR restrictions will be equivalent to a 30-basis-point rise in the official cash rate over the first year.

It has said the state of the housing market will be a key factor in how far and how fast it raises rates, which most analysts expect to begin in March next year.

However, Tuffley added that the level of the exchange rate and when the Federal Reserve starts winding back its easy money policies would also loom large on the start of the RBNZ's tightening cycle.

