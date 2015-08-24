* RBNZ worried by hot Auckland housing market

* RBNZ says rate rises not appropriate to cool market

* RBNZ says rate rises off table for some time (Adds detail, quotes, background)

By Gyles Beckford

WELLINGTON, Aug 24 The hot housing market in New Zealand's biggest city is a worry and has raised the risk to the country's financial system and economy, the central bank's deputy head said on Monday, but he added there won't be rate rises any time soon.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Deputy Governor Grant Spencer said the surge in prices caused in part by investors had increased the risks.

"The increasing investor presence is likely to amplify the housing cycle, and worsen the potential damage from a downturn, both to the financial system and the broader economy," Spencer said in a speech.

The housing market in Auckland, the biggest city, has reignited this year, hitting a record level in July as demand outstripped supply thanks to strong immigration

Spencer said Auckland prices have risen 24 percent over the past year compared with 3 percent over the rest of the country, with investors accounting for 41 percent of house purchases, with price pressures now spilling over into adjoining regions.

He said the RBNZ recognised low interest rates had been a factor in boosting the housing market, but it couldn't use that tool to cool the Auckland market.

"However, the current weakness in export prices, economic activity and CPI inflation means that interest rate increases are likely to be off the table for some time," Spencer said.

The RBNZ has cut its cash rate at its past two rate reviews and is expected to do so again on Sept 10 by 25 basis points to 2.75 percent to counter a slowing economy, falling commodity prices, and weak inflation pressures.

An analyst said the speech did not offer anything substantially new.

"The words about interest rates were not particularly dovish...and in the end it was more important for what wasn't said, rather than what was said, which was what we've heard from the bank over the past few months," said Bank of New Zealand senior economist Craig Ebert.

The bank is bringing in restrictions on mortgage lending to cool the Auckland market, which will require borrowers to have bigger deposits and banks to hold more capital to back such loans.

The full speech is available at www.rbnz.govt.nz (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)