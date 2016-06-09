WELLINGTON, June 9 New Zealand's central bank is
keeping a close watch on a range of external risks that could
impact monetary policy, the deputy governor said.
"The world could potentially end up throwing quite a number
of curve balls at us," Reserve Bank of New Zealand deputy
governor John McDermott said.
McDermott, who spoke to Reuters soon after the RBNZ's
decision to hold rates steady at 2.25 percent, said the central
bank is keeping a close eye on the Federal Reserve and on when
policy makers there will raise rates.
Other risks included "brexit" - Britain exiting the
European Union - which could cause volatility in financial
markets, he said.
McDermott also signaled out a slowdown in China's economy
and potential imbalances building up in the financial system
there as significant concerns.
"We are watching China on two fronts, and we would classify
it as a significant risk" to New Zealand's economic outlook, he
said.
