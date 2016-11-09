PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 26
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Adds new codes)
WELLINGTON Nov 10 New Zealand's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low of 1.75 percent on Thursday from 2.0 percent, and said monetary policy would continue to be accommodative.
Thirty of 33 economists polled by Reuters had expected the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to cut rates by 25 basis points.
"Numerous uncertainties remain, particularly in respect of the international outlook, and policy may need to adjust accordingly," said RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler in a statement. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Jane Wardell; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI, Jan 26 Profits at China's state-owned firms rose 1.7 percent in 2016 from a year earlier, compared with a 2.8 percent rise in the first eleven months of this year, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.
* Trump's executive orders on immigration/security policy weigh