BRIEF-JSP Property reports FY net profit 123.8 million baht
* Fy net profit 123.8 million baht versus 701.9 million baht Source text (nASXb13jkY) Further company coverage:
WELLINGTON, March 14 The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Thursday said ongoing drought conditions in the country could have a negative impact on overall growth in the coming months.
"We've built in an effect of an impact of around 0.2 percent to 0.3 percent of GDP in the first half of the year (if the drought continues)," RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler told reporters.
He added: "If the drought took on a profile of 2007-08 then it's possible that the agricultural production could be much greater, and have an overall impact of GDP of around 1.0 percent."
Wheeler also said that the high New Zealand dollar was a significant concern to the central bank.
He was speaking after the central bank held its benchmark cash rate steady at 2.5 percent as expected and said it expected to keep the rate unchanged through the end of the year.
(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto and Naomi Tajitsu)
* Fy net profit 123.8 million baht versus 701.9 million baht Source text (nASXb13jkY) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 The head of a congressional committee investigating contacts between Donald Trump's campaign and Russia said on Monday the panel had not seen evidence of inappropriate communications, prompting the panel's top Democrat to insist it was too early to make such a determination.
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire investor Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has left the hedge fund firm Icahn Enterprises, according to an internal memo.