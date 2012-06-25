BRIEF-Egypt's Alexandria National Co EGM approves change in stock par value
Feb 26 Alexandria National Company for Financial Investment
WELLINGTON, June 26 New Zealand said it would appoint Graeme Wheeler as its next governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.
Finance Minister Bill English said Wheeler, a New Zealander who has worked at the World Bank for 13 years, would be governor-designate ahead of a renegotiation of the RBNZ policy targets agreement (PTA), which is standard practice.
"Given his experience and standing, combined with his technical and leadership qualities, the board considered that he has all the qualities required to become governor and chief executive of the Reserve Bank," English said in a statement.
English said he did not expect any major changes to the PTA, which spells out the main policy parameters and direction for the bank.
Wheeler replaces Alan Bollard, who will step down in September after 10 years.
(Gyles Beckford)
BEIJING, Feb 26 China will focus on stable development of its capital markets this year, but will press ahead to further open its markets to foreign companies, the top securities regulator said on Sunday.
DUBAI, Feb 26 Emerging markets-focused private equity firm Abraaj Group acquired Middlesex University's overseas campus in Dubai, sources familiar with the matter said, in a sign of increased interest from buyout firms in the Middle East's education sector.