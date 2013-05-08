WELLINGTON May 8 The New Zealand dollar may
appreciate more if investors expect that the country's economy
is outperforming, raising speculation that interest rates in the
country will rise, the central bank said on Wednesday.
"The extent that interest rates (could be) raised creates
the potential risk that New Zealand would be seen to be in a
tightening phase, which could put more pressure on the exchange
rate," RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler told a parliamentary
committee studying the bank's just released six-monthly
financial stability report.
The New Zealand dollar traded around $0.8450 on Wednesday,
not far from a 20-month high of $0.8676 hit last month.
Earlier, the central bank said a strong New Zealand housing
market was raising the risks to the country's financial system,
as banks has eased lending rules and households were taking on
more debt.
The RBNZ said it would now require the country's top four
banks to raise the risk weighting for new high value loans,
which would see a rise of around 12 percent in the capital
needed to back house lending.
Wheeler said the RBNZ expected to agree soon with the
government on key policy elements of the tools, which include
forcing banks to increase their reserves for certain types of
lending, requiring bigger housing deposits, and capital buffers.
He repeated the bank's concerns about the strength in the
currency, calling it perhaps significantly overvalued, with any
further gains a concern.
External fiscal risks from the euro zone and the United
States were seen to have eased but there remained a significant
risk of renewed turbulence in offshore funding markets.
The financial stability report did not touch on monetary
policy. The RBNZ has held its cash rate at a record low 2.5
percent for the past two years, and said it expects to hold it
there through the end of the year as annual inflation remains at
a near 13-year low, below the bottom of its 1-3 percent target
band.
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford)