Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
WELLINGTON, Nov 13 - A surging and overvalued New Zealand housing market is the main threat the country's financial system, but tighter lending rules for banks are starting to reduce riskier lending, the central bank said on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said house prices are overvalued in some areas, which along with increasing demand, lack of supply and low interest rates, have lead to households becoming more indebted and more vulnerable.
However, it said limits on the amount banks can lend for low deposit-high value (LVR) house mortgages, which came into force last month, seem to be having an effect.
"The early evidence shows that banks have significantly reduced high LVR lending approvals, while increasing the cost of high LVR loans," RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said in the bank's six-monthly financial stability report.
Other risks to the financial system highlighted by the RBNZ included the high debt levels in the dairy sector, New Zealand's high level of foreign debts, and an abrupt slowdown in the Chinese economy.
The RBNZ also repeated that it saw the New Zealand dollar was still elevated.
(Editing by Lincoln Feast)
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
(Refiles to change GMT to 2040) March 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: HEALTHCARE The Trump-backed Republican plan to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system clears its first hurdle but chances for passage in Congress look uncertain amid opposition by Democrats, conservatives and industry groups. ENVIRONMENT EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says he is not convinced carbon dioxide from human
WASHINGTON, March 9 The new head of the Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday he is not convinced that carbon dioxide from human activity is the main driver of climate change and said he wants Congress to weigh in on whether CO2 is a harmful pollutant that should be regulated.