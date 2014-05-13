WELLINGTON May 14 New Zealand central bank
restrictions on riskier low deposit home loans may be phased out
rather than removed all together, the bank said on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) repeated in its six
monthly financial stability report that the limits on high
loan-to-value-ratio (LVR) loans have been effective in slowing
house price inflation, but would be needed until late this year
at least.
RBNZ Deputy Governor Grant Spencer said the LVR rules are
seen as temporary and it was possible they would not be removed
in one move.
"We are keeping our options open in terms of how and when
the removal occurs, so yes, it's quite possible that when we
come to remove the LVRs they could be phased out," Spencer told
a media briefing.
The full report is available at www.rbnz.govt.nz