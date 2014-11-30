WELLINGTON Dec 1 The head of New Zealand's
central bank said on Monday that inflation targeting remains the
appropriate focus for monetary policy.
Graeme Wheeler said the policy, of which New Zealand was a
pioneer, had delivered price stability without reducing
long-term growth, and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) was
a flexible inflation targeter.
"We seek to anchor inflation expectations close to the price
stability objective while retaining discretion to respond to
inflation and output shocks in a flexible manner," Wheeler said
in a speech on inflation targeting to a banking conference.
The RBNZ adopted inflation targeting in 1990. It is required
to keep consumer inflation, currently at 1 percent, between 1
and 3 percent on average over the medium-term.
