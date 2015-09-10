WELLINGTON, Sept 10 The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to cut its official interest rate next month, unwinding all of its monetary tightening from last year to offset weakening economic growth, and keep rates on hold through the end of 2016, a Reuters poll found on Thursday.

Eight out of 13 economists polled expect the RBNZ will cut its Official Cash Rate by 25 basis points to 2.5 percent, matching a record low, at its next review on Oct. 29.

The central bank cut rates by 25 basis points to 2.75 percent on Thursday and warned that further easing may follow if data shows more sluggishness in the economy, which is facing falling dairy prices, weakening business sentiment, and a slowdown in its prime export market, China.

Below are the results of a Reuters poll of economists' expectations for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's next OCR review. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ANZ Mar-25 58 40 2 2.75 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 ASB Oct-25 30 70 0 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 BNZ Oct-25 34 65 1 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 Citi Oct-25 45 55 0 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.75 Deutsche Oct-25 35 65 0 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.75 NZIER Oct-25 39 60 1 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 HSBC Q4 -25 45 55 0 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 Infometrics Oct-25 15 85 0 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.75 3.00 JP Morgan n/a 60 35 5 2.75 2.75 2.75 2.75 2.75 RBCCM Oct-25 n/a 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 TD Sec Dec-25 60 40 0 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.75 UBS Q216+25 65 34 1 2.75 2.75 3.00 3.25 3.50 Westpac Oct-25 45 50 5 2.25 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00 MEDIAN 45 55 1 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 AVERAGE 44 54.5 1 2.54 2.50 2.52 2.56 2.65 PREV MEDIAN - Sept 9 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

