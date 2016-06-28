WELLINGTON, June 29 The Reserve Bank of New
Zealand (RBNZ) released its statement of intent for 2016 to 2019
on Wednesday in which it reiterated that the New Zealand economy
was expanding, but that uncertainties remained and further
easing could be required.
"The economy faces a number of headwinds, including low
export commodity prices, particularly in the dairy sector, weak
world demand and a cautious household sector," the central bank
said in the statement of intent.
The RBNZ held rates at record lows of 2.25 percent when it
met in June. The bank's next rate decision will take place on
Aug. 11.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, editing by G Crosse)