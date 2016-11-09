WELLINGTON Nov 10 The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) governor, Graeme Wheeler, said the shock U.S. election result had reaffirmed its move to cut interest rates to an all-time low of 1.75 percent on Thursday.

Republican Donald Trump emerged victorious from a fiercely fought presidential election on Wednesday, a result Wheeler said "clearly surprised the market."

Earlier, the RBNZ said Thursday's easing was probably enough to get inflation back on track as it projected rates at 1.7 percent next year. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Jane Wardell; Writing by Swati Pandey; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)