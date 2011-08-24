(Adds details, comment, market reaction)
* Q2 retail sales volumes outstrip expectations
* Stronger retail sales in Christchurch after earthquake
* Data positive for Q2 GDP
* NZ dollar gains, bank bills fall
WELLINGTON, Aug 25 New Zealand retail sales
volumes sprinted past expectations in the second quarter to
offer yet more evidence of an improving economy, yet a rise in
interest rates is still considered unlikely amid an uncertain
global outlook.
Sales volumes, which strip out price movements, rose a
seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent in the three months to June 30,
handily beating expectations for a rise of 0.6 percent.
The shopping spree was led by a 10 percent jump in
electronic goods volumes, while motor vehicles and parts climbed
4.2 percent from the first quarter.
"This adds to the run of encouraging domestic data, but at
the moment global risks are dominating market attention and we
think that will leave the RBNZ remain on hold until December,"
said ASB Bank economist Christina Leung
The New Zealand dollar rose to a high of $0.8296, from
$0.8277 before the data. Interest rate futures <0#NBB:> were
initially unmoved but then fell by up to 7 ticks as the chances
of a rate hike next month increased slightly.
The data offered new evidence that the domestic economy is
resilient despite a fragile global outlook, with attempts to
rein in rising government debt in Europe and the United States
expected to dent demand there.
Sales were boosted by a stronger showing in Christchurch
after the devastating earthquake in February, with hardware,
building and garden supplies and fuel sharply higher than the
rest of the country.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand held its cash rate at 2.5
percent last month but said there was little need for the rate
to stay at the record-low equalling level should global
financial risks recede and the economy continues to recover.
Since then global risks have only grown worse, leading
analysts to conclude the bank will be in no hurry to hike even
as the economy surprises with its resilience.
The job market appears to have bottomed out, with the
unemployment rate holding steady at 6.6 percent in the June
quarter and credit card spending rose for a fourth month in a
row in July amid stabilising housing market.
The economy grew a solid 0.8 percent in the first quarter,
the fastest pace in more than a year, as it shrugged off the
devastating earthquake in February.
Analysts expect the economy to gather momentum later in the
year, led by tourism and spending surrounding the Rugby World
Cup and the NZ$15 billion ($12.3 billion) rebuilding of
Christchurch.
However, analysts and markets have scaled back their
expectations of rate rises in the wake of market turmoil which
is seen overshadowing the more encouraging domestic data.
A Reuters poll of 18 analysts last week showed a narrow
majority expects a hike in December rather than September, with
a small number expecting a delay until the first half of next
year.
That compared with a clear preference for September in
earlier polls.
Pricing of a rate rise has also declined after the global
market gyrations, implying now only a 16 percent chance of a 25
basis point hike in September, down from bets of a 50 bps hike
late last month.
(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto; Additional reporting Miranda
Tindill)