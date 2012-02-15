(Adds comment, updates market reaction)
* Q4 retail volumes beat expectations
* Rugby World Cup, school holidays boost sales
* Data positive for Q4 GDP
* NZ dollar edges higher, interest rate futures ease
By Mantik Kusjanto
WELLINGTON, Feb 15 New Zealand retail
sales volumes grew more than expected in the December quarter,
helped by spending during the Rugby World Cup, but the upbeat
data did not alter expectations that interest rates will stay
low for now in an uncertain global economy.
Sales volumes, which strip out price movements, rose a
seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent in the three months to Dec. 31,
data showed on Wednesday, smashing market expectations of a 0.8
percent rise.
That followed a rise of 2.4 percent in the previous quarter,
the biggest gain in nearly five years, which reflected spending
related to the Rugby World Cup event in September and October.
The boost was seen as a one-off and not a game changer for
the underlying economy, which has been patchy and hobbled by
stubbornly high unemployment, denting confidence.
"The impact of one-offs was evident, reducing the
implications for our monetary policy expectations," said Goldman
Sachs economist Philip Borkin, who was expecting the central
bank's tightening cycle to start later this year.
"The RBNZ will place more weight on spending trends evident
over early 2012."
The New Zealand dollar edged up to a high of
$0.8355 after the data, from $0.8326, and last traded at
$0.8332. Interest rate futures <0#NBB:> were a touch softer,
with benign rate expectations on track.
GROWTH BOOST
The strength of the retail data, which had volume gains over
a wide range of goods from food to furniture, suggested a
quarter of healthy growth for the overall economy.
"The solid print for core retail points to an on-trend GDP
print being delivered," said ANZ senior economist Mark Smith,
who expected 0.5 percent growth in the December quarter.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has held its cash
rate at 2.5 percent since April of last year. It has signalled
that rates may stay there this year because of the European debt
crisis, modest domestic demand and a delay in the rebuilding of
earthquake-hit Christchurch.
Financial market pricing implies a minimal chance of a rate
rise in the next 12 months, and a small chance of a rate cut at
next month's central bank rate review.
The latest Reuters poll expects the RBNZ to begin tightening
policy in the second half or even early next year.
The record low rates have not ignited the economy, but have
been seen as helping to support the housing market and retail
spending, albeit at soft levels.
Wage growth has been modest over the past year and the jobs
market has remained weak, with the latest drop in the jobless
rate to 6.3 percent in the December quarter caused mostly by a
drop in the number of individuals looking for work.
The strength of sales in the second half of last year from
various one-offs, such as the rugby event was not seen likely to
continue.
"There's a risk of a flat (showing) or a decline as sales
normalise so the stronger-than-expected second half of last year
may be followed by a weaker-than-expected start to this year,"
said UBS senior economist Robin Clements.
(Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Gyles Beckford;
Editing by Edmund Klamann)