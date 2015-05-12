WELLINGTON May 13 New Zealand's central bank is
planning new loan restrictions to tackle record-high house
prices in the country's largest city, which it said is posting
significant risks to the country's financial system.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday said
residential property investors in Auckland would be required to
have a deposit of at least 30 percent on bank loans, while
restrictions on high loan-to-value mortgages in the rest of the
country would be loosened.
"We are proposing these adjustments to the LVR policy to
more directly target investor activity in the Auckland region,"
RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said in the bank's six-monthly
financial stability report.
He added that risks to farming incomes were rising due to
falling dairy prices, while the RBNZ is concerned about the
possibility of a disorderly unwind of low interest rates around
the world, which may affect New Zealand's ability to secure
funding.
