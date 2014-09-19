WELLINGTON, Sept 20 New Zealand's ruling
centre-right government of John Key looks poised to be returned
for a third term as voting opened in the national election on
Saturday.
Opinion polls point to Key's National Party, which has been
in power since 2008, being the biggest single party with about
46 percent support, with the main centre-left Labour Party
trailing a distant second on 25 percent.
However, under New Zealand's proportional voting system
National is unlikely to gain an outright majority and will need
to renew its coalition deal with several minor parties to gain a
majority in the 120-seat parliament.
The 53-year-old former foreign exchange dealer stood on his
government's record of economic management and strict controls
on spending, which have seen the country move out of recession
and the global financial crisis to be one of the best performing
developed economies over the past year.
The campaign was overshadowed by allegations of dirty
political tactics involving government ministers, and claims
that a government spy agency planned mass secret domestic
surveillance last year, although the fallout had little impact
on Key's ratings.
