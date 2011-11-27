* PM John Key's National Party gains 48 percent of vote
* National Party pledges to quickly form new administration
* Can push through policy to sell stakes in state power
firms, Air New Zealand
* Financial markets have already priced in no change in
government
By Gyles Beckford
WELLINGTON, Nov 27 New Zealand's
re-elected centre-right government claimed a mandate on Sunday
to push on with up to $5 billion worth of asset sales and
welfare reforms and said it would quickly get down to forming a
new administration.
The National Party, led by former foreign exchange dealer
John Key, scored 48 percent of the vote, increased its number of
seats to 60 from 58 and gained the support of two small parties
to guarantee a majority in the 121-seat parliament.
"It's a pretty strong endorsement of where the Government
sits, and we're confident we'll be able to build the
relationships needed to go ahead with the programme," National's
campaign manager Steven Joyce told TVNZ.
National campaigned on promises to consolidate policies of
the past three years and work towards economic growth by cutting
debt, curbing spending, selling state assets and returning to a
budget surplus by 2014/15.
Ray Miller of Auckland University said National had
effectively neutralised its biggest weakness -- the unpopular
asset sales, slated to raise NZ$5 billion to NZ$7 billion.
"They got the policy out early, they sold it in positive
terms and in the end, while it was still a negative, it was one
policy among many and not an overriding one," he said.
National plans to sell minority stakes in state-owned power
energy companies and further reduce the stake in Air New Zealand
. Key has promised local small investors will have
preference in share sales, with a 10 percent cap likely on how
much any single investor can hold.
WELFARE REFORM, SLOW CARBON TRADE
It also plans to reform welfare by getting people off
benefits and back to work, and will slow down the expansion of
its carbon trading system to lessen the cost on businesses and
households.
Key's strong personal rating, his easy going, affable,
unifying style was also a factor behind National's showing,
despite continuing worries over the economy.
"I've got a PHD in geology and I still can't get a full-time
job," said Sami Alshidi, 52, who has been working as a taxi
driver and voted National because he felt it would steer the
economy better.
Financial markets had already priced in no change of
government and a broad continuation of policies.
"The National Party has a clear mandate to proceed with
asset sales to lower fiscal deficits and government debt," said
TD Securities head of research Annette Beacher.
"But this election was not on the global radar
screens...(and) will likely be completely ignored."
The final tally of seats could yet change when tens of
thousands of absentee votes are counted over the next two weeks,
although the initial turnout of nearly 74 percent was one of the
lowest in more than a century, election officials said.
The main opposition centre-left Labour Party slumped to 27
percent, the lowest share of the vote in its 95-year history,
and lost nine seats. The environmentalist Greens upped their
share to more than 10 percent and gained four seats.
The re-emergence of the nationalist New Zealand First Party,
led by the maverick veteran Winston Peters, from three years in
the political wilderness, is expected to add fireworks but not
impede National.
"We will make sure of a huge amount of sunlight on New
Zealand politics," Peters said.
($1 = 1.3465 New Zealand dollars)
(Additional reporting by Ed Davies in Auckland, Mantik
