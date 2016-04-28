WELLINGTON, April 29 New Zealand's Commerce
Commission on Friday cleared petrol retailer Z Energy Ltd to buy
100 percent of the shares in Chevron New Zealand, subject to
some divestments.
The regulator stipulated that Z Energy must divest 19 retail
sites and one truck stop in locations "where the Commission
considers competition would be substantially reduced as a result
of the merger."
In mid-2015 Z Energy announced plans to acquire Chevron
Corp's downstream operations in the country for NZ$785
million ($546.20 million). It said it is confident it can meet
the divestment obligations.
Z Energy currently owns and operates a network of just over
200 service stations. Chevron operates around 150 Caltex
stations and 70 truck fueling stations in New Zealand as well as
lubricant interests.
According to Z Energy, the technical systems cutover is
slated to take place May 31 with the June 1 settlement day being
the first day the two companies will operate under common
ownership.
Once the acquisition is settled, Z Energy said it is
confident it remains on track to deliver the NZ$25 million to
NZ$30 million of synergies previously identified as a result of
the deal.
The total purchase price is NZ$785 million plus a working
capital adjustment and will be funded from cash (NZ$115 million)
and debt (NZ$670 million), Z Energy said.
($1 = 1.4372 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by James Dalgleish)