WELLINGTON, July 2 The New Zealand government said on Thursday it has chosen Fletcher Building as the preferred developer for a NZ$800 million ($536.24 million) project to build new homes in the earthquake-damaged city of Christchurch.

The residential building arm of Australia and New Zealand's biggest construction materials maker will build nearly 1,000 townhouses and apartments in the centre of New Zealand's second-largest city, which was levelled by major earthquakes in 2010 and 2011 that killed a total of 185 people and injured thousands.

"Fletcher Residential has presented an exciting vision of what this new inner city neighbourhood might look like in the years ahead," Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Minister Gerry Brownlee said in a statement.

"It will deliver a mix of housing to encourage people at all stages of life to live in the central city."

He added that under the agreement, which will be finalised by November, Fletcher Residential will purchase seven hectares of land for development.

The order for Fletcher was expected by market participants. Fletcher Building shares were up 0.4 percent on Thursday afternoon, broadly in line with the overall stock market .

Construction will take up to nine years, and units will be sold at prices set by the company around NZ$400,000-NZ$900,000, Brownlee said.

The housing plan is the latest project of Fletcher, which has been leading the region's NZ$40 billion rebuilding effort, including the dismantling of damaged buildings and rebuilding of infrastructure.

The reconstruction of Christchurch and the wider Canterbury region has been a major driver of strong economic growth in the country in the past two years. The government has contributed NZ$16.5 billion to the effort. ($1 = 1.4919 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)