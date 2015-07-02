WELLINGTON, July 2 The New Zealand government
said on Thursday it has chosen Fletcher Building as the
preferred developer for a NZ$800 million ($536.24 million)
project to build new homes in the earthquake-damaged city of
Christchurch.
The residential building arm of Australia and New Zealand's
biggest construction materials maker will build nearly 1,000
townhouses and apartments in the centre of New Zealand's
second-largest city, which was levelled by major earthquakes in
2010 and 2011 that killed a total of 185 people and injured
thousands.
"Fletcher Residential has presented an exciting vision of
what this new inner city neighbourhood might look like in the
years ahead," Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Minister Gerry
Brownlee said in a statement.
"It will deliver a mix of housing to encourage people at all
stages of life to live in the central city."
He added that under the agreement, which will be finalised
by November, Fletcher Residential will purchase seven hectares
of land for development.
The order for Fletcher was expected by market participants.
Fletcher Building shares were up 0.4 percent on Thursday
afternoon, broadly in line with the overall stock market
.
Construction will take up to nine years, and units will be
sold at prices set by the company around NZ$400,000-NZ$900,000,
Brownlee said.
The housing plan is the latest project of Fletcher, which
has been leading the region's NZ$40 billion rebuilding effort,
including the dismantling of damaged buildings and rebuilding of
infrastructure.
The reconstruction of Christchurch and the wider Canterbury
region has been a major driver of strong economic growth in the
country in the past two years. The government has contributed
NZ$16.5 billion to the effort.
($1 = 1.4919 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)