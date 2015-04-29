* Fonterra cuts forecast payout by 4.25 pct

* Fonterra says cut reflects volatile prices, over-supply

* Confident in long term but market still rebalanced (Adds details, analyst comment)

WELLINGTON, April 30 New Zealand dairy co-operative Fonterra on Thursday further cut the price it expects to pay its farmer shareholders as dairy prices have been slow to recover from a sharp sell-off last year due to falling demand.

The world's largest dairy processor cut its farmgate price for the current season to NZ$4.50 ($3) per kilogram of milk solids, from its previous forecast of NZ$4.70.

"We have confidence in the long-term fundamentals of international dairy demand, however the market has not yet rebalanced and Global Dairy Trade prices for products that inform our Farmgate Milk Price have fallen 23 per cent since February," chairman John Wilson said in a statement.

Fonterra, which maintained a forecast additional dividend of between 20-30 NZ cents a share, paid farmers a record NZ$8.40 in the 2013/14 season which ended last May.

Prices in Fonterra's dairy auctions have resumed their decline since February, after a modest lift at the start of the year.

Fonterra said geopolitical issues such as unrest in Russia, the Middle East and North Africa were also affecting global dairy demand.

In March the co-operative reported a 16 percent fall in first-half profits after inventory margins were squeezed by falling prices and lower demand in its key market, China.

An analyst said there was no surprise in the lowered forecast, and there were risks to the next year's payout.

"While global production growth is slowing, supply is still high relative to demand," said ASB rural economist Nathan Penny, who had been picking a payout of NZ$6.20 for the 2015/16 season.

He estimated the latest payout cut would knock a further NZ$370 million from the country's earnings. Dairying accounts for about a quarter of New Zealand's export earnings and more than 7 percent of gross domestic product.

Fonterra, which is known for brands such as Anchor, Anlene and Fresh n' Fruity, is owned by about 10,500 farmers, and controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade.

($1 = 1.3149 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Stephen Coates)