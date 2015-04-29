WELLINGTON, April 30 New Zealand dairy co-operative Fonterra on Thursday further cut the price it expects to pay its farmer shareholders as dairy prices have been slow to recover from a sharp sell-off last year due to falling demand.

The world's largest dairy processor decreased its farmgate price for the current season to NZ$4.50 per kilograms milk solids, from its previous forecast of NZ$4.70.

"We have confidence in the long-term fundamentals of international dairy demand, however the market has not yet rebalanced and Global Dairy Trade prices for products that inform our Farmgate Milk Price have fallen 23 per cent since February. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)