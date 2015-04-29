UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WELLINGTON, April 30 New Zealand dairy co-operative Fonterra on Thursday further cut the price it expects to pay its farmer shareholders as dairy prices have been slow to recover from a sharp sell-off last year due to falling demand.
The world's largest dairy processor decreased its farmgate price for the current season to NZ$4.50 per kilograms milk solids, from its previous forecast of NZ$4.70.
"We have confidence in the long-term fundamentals of international dairy demand, however the market has not yet rebalanced and Global Dairy Trade prices for products that inform our Farmgate Milk Price have fallen 23 per cent since February. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources