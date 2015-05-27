* Fonterra sets opening 2015/16 payout forecast NZ$5.25

* Sees slight recovery in global dairy demand, prices

* Dairy exporter lowers payout for current season (Adds comment, details)

By Naomi Tajitsu

WELLINGTON, May 28 New Zealand dairy co-operative Fonterra on Thursday said it expected global demand for dairy products to eventually recover in the next year, adding that it was difficult to say when improved demand would translate into a lift in prices.

The world's largest dairy exporter raised its initial forecast for its farmgate payout price by 19 percent to NZ$5.25 ($3.81) per kilogram milk solids from a downwardly revised NZ$4.40 for this year, reflecting optimism that prices will recover after tumbling around 50 percent since last year.

The payout for the 12 months starting June is an improvement on the this year's eight-year low payout, but remains below a long-term average around $6.50 as falling demand, geopolitical concerns and global oversupply hurt dairy prices.

This has raised the risk of lower production in New Zealand, clouding the growth outlook in the agriculture-based economy where dairy products make up more than a quarter of total exports.

"We can expect prices to recover going forward, and to see a rebalancing of supply and demand over the season," Fonterra Chairman John Wilson said in a statement.

"However it is more difficult this early in the season to determine exactly when this recovery will lead to a sustained price improvement."

The initial forecast will fluctuate according to global prices, but a second year of paltry payouts may reign in the rampant growth seen in the country's "white gold" industry in the past decade, and raise the possibility of an interest rate cut in the coming months.

It will also increase the risk that cash strapped farmers will cut production following another bumper season and take on more debt in the highly indebted dairy sector, which accounts for around 10 percent of total borrowing in the country.

"We were expecting them to open around NZ$5.00, so it was marginally higher, but there are plenty of risks that remain to that forecast," ASB Bank rural economist Nathan Penny said.

"Cashflows will continue to be very tight ... it's going to be tight for the majority of farmers over the next little while."

Farmers already strapped for cash due to this year's low payout are bracing for more financial stress as Thursday's payout forecast comes up short of average production costs, and may be forced to take on more debt. ($1 = 1.3770 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Larry King and Andrew Hay)