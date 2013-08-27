BRIEF-Redco Properties Group says Wong Yeuk Hung appointed as executive director and chairman
* Hong Duxuan has tendered his resignation as an executive director with effect from 9 march 2017
WELLINGTON Aug 27 New Zealand's Fonterra raised its milk price forecast for the 2013/14 season on Tuesday, citing an ongoing rise in international dairy prices.
The world's largest dairy exporter raised its forecast Farmgate Milk Price by 30 cents to NZ$7.80 ($6.14) per kilogram of milk solids, which would take its forecast cash payout price to NZ$8.12.
Global dairy prices continue to rise after a global food scare earlier this month, when Fonterra said some of its products could contain a bacteria that can cause botulism.
Its products have been removed from shelves in around nine countries, including China, while other countries have restricted imports. ($1 = 1.2711 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* The Geo Group Inc announces pricing of offering of common stock
* Permanent tsb CEO says sees Irish mortgage market growing to 6.5-7 billion euros in 2017, aiming for double digit share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)