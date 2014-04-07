WELLINGTON, April 7 New Zealand's Commerce
Commission said on Monday that its recent investigation of banks
in New Zealand was related to the possibility of foreign
exchange rate manipulation.
Joining a growing list of countries which are looking into
alleged misconduct in the $5.3 trillion a day FX market, the
commission said that it had begun the investigation after the
issue was raised by a market participant.
"The Commerce Commission has confirmed that it has an
investigation into possible manipulation of currency rates and
possible influencing of benchmarks in foreign exchange markets,"
the commission said in a statement.
"The investigation was commenced as a result of a leniency
application under the Commission's cartel leniency policy."
Last week, the commission would only said there was an
investigation, but did not provide details.
Authorities in Australia and Hong Kong are also looking into
possible currency manipulation in the region, widening the scope
of investigations which began in Europe and the United States
into alleged manipulation of the daily benchmark fixing of
currency rates in London.
Authorities are looking at whether traders from different
banks worked together to influence currency prices and if they
traded ahead of their own customers or failed to accurately
represent to customers how they were determining the prices.
Last week, Reuters reported a source saying that Deutsche
Bank AG, the world's largest foreign exchange bank,
had placed one of its FX sales directors on leave, while the
bank has said it was cooperating with the investigation.
Swiss authorities have said they are investigating JPMorgan
Chase and Co, Citigroup Inc and UK bank Barclays
PLC, while Swiss bank UBS AG last month said
it had suspended some currency traders in the United States,
Zurich and Singapore.
Among foreign banks registered in New Zealand are Bank of
Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ, Citi and JPMorgan, Deutsche
Bank and UK bank HSBC Holdings. UBS operates a
subsidiary in the country.
Meanwhile, Australia New Zealand Bank, Auckland
Savings Bank, Bank of New Zealand and
Westpac, the country's four main banks which are all
Australian-owned, said that they had not been contacted by the
commission.
Deutsche, JPMorgan, HSBC and UBS have declined to comment on
the issue, while Citi could not be reached for comment on
Monday.
