AUCKLAND Dec 23 A New Zealand court ruled on Wednesday that German tech entrepreneur Kim Dotcom can be extradited to the United States to face charges of copyright infringement, racketeering and money laundering.

The decision, which can be appealed, comes almost four years after New Zealand police raided Dotcom's mansion west of Auckland at the behest of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and shut down his popular file-sharing website, Megaupload.

The case has been watched closely by the media industry and developers in the file-sharing business for signs of how far Washington is willing to go to protect U.S. copyright holders. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Michael Perry)