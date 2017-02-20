WELLINGTON Feb 20 A New Zealand court threw out
an appeal on Monday by German entrepreneur and Megaupload
founder Kim Dotcom against his extradition to the United States
to face racketeering and criminal copyright charges.
The Auckland High Court upheld a decision by a lower court
in 2015 that Dotcom was eligible to be extradited, the New
Zealand Herald reported earlier.
Dotcom's lawyer, Ron Mansfield, said in a statement they
planned to appeal against the Auckland court's decision to New
Zealand's Court of Appeal.
U.S. authorities say Dotcom and three co-accused Megaupload
executives cost film studios and record companies more than $500
million and generated more than $175 million by encouraging
paying users to store and share copyrighted material.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Sydney Newsroom; Editing
by Paul Tait)