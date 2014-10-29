SYDNEY Oct 30 The New Zealand dollar fell
sharply on Thursday after the country's central bank was seen as
sounding a bit more dovish following a widely expected decision
to leave interest rates unchanged.
The kiwi, already under pressure against a firmer U.S.
dollar, dropped to a session low around $0.7766 from
$0.7820. It last traded at $0.7782.
Catching the market's attention was the fact that the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) did not repeat the phrase
that it "expects some further policy tightening will be
necessary" in the post-meeting statement.
The central bank again described the level of the local
currency as unjustified and unsustainable.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Tom Heneghan)