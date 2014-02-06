* Chinese demand driving some cheaper lamb cuts to record
prices
* Demand driven by popular hot pot restaurants
* New Zealand's sheepmeat trade to China up fivefold to $550
mln
* As NZ struggles to keep up, Australia could profit
By Naomi Tajitsu and Colin Packham
WELLINGTON/SYDNEY, Feb 7 At a sprawling plant
run by New Zealand's biggest meat processor, rows of lamb
carcasses hang from meathooks on their way to a cutting room to
be chopped, trimmed and shipped out in increasing quantities to
China.
But instead of the French racks, legs and tenderloins prized
by Western consumers, China is taking secondary cuts such as
caps and flaps -- heavily fat-marbled and taken from around the
belly of the lamb -- that were previously much cheaper or even
destined for the pet food market.
When the cuts arrive in China, they are rolled, semi-frozen
and sliced paper-thin, and sold to hot pot restaurants. The
popularity of the traditional Asian shared dish, offering
cost-conscious diners healthy, homegrown fare -- slivers of meat
and vegetables served in a broth -- is giving McDonald's Corp
, Yum Brands Inc and others a run for their money
in China's $174 billion fast food market.
The explosion in demand for these secondary cuts helped
drive New Zealand's sheepmeat trade to China to $550 million in
2013, up around fivefold from 2010, and a big boost for a farm
sector that has seen sluggish demand from traditional markets in
Europe.
MORE PROTEIN
China is the world's largest sheepmeat producer with a flock
estimated at nearly 140 million in 2011, but output has been
declining as farmable land shrinks due to urbanisation. Lamb has
traditionally been consumed mainly in China's northeast, but a
growing urban middle class in expanding cities wants more
protein and has broader tastes.
A Mintel survey of 3,000 people in December found that
almost two-thirds of respondents ate at least once a month at
hot pot restaurants. Food safety scandals in China have also
made meat imports from countries like New Zealand and Australia
more attractive.
"If you look at the fundamentals for China, they have
declining red meat supplies, and food safety concerns, so the
key would be for Australian and New Zealand processors to be
able to guarantee the supply chain," said Rabobank animal
proteins analyst Matt Costello.
In 2012, China overtook France to become the world's largest
sheepmeat importer.
"Once upon a time, nothing went to China, but now that's
changed," said Phillip Hansen, plant manager at Alliance Group's
meat plant in Levin, 90 km (55 miles) northwest of Wellington.
"They're a big customer and we have to try and adhere to what
they want."
AUSTRALIA TO STEP IN
Blessed with lush pastures, New Zealand supplies around 60
percent of the global sheepmeat market, but even though its 31
million sheep population outnumbers humans nearly seven to one,
it is struggling to keep up with Chinese demand.
Neighbouring Australia, which supplies 35 percent, is likely
to meet the shortfall.
Before China started buying lamb flaps, they were mostly
sold to South Pacific islands for around $1 per kilogram, and
were blamed for contributing to an obesity epidemic. China now
pays $5.60-$5.80 per kg for lamb flaps, meat processors say.
New Zealand and Australia still supply only 3-5 percent of
China's sheep and goat meat consumption, industry experts say,
with New Zealand reaching the limit of capacity.
"The challenge for the New Zealand industry is that our
sheepmeat numbers are in decline, China is already absorbing our
production, so where do we go from here?" said Murray Brown,
marketing manager at Alliance Group, which processes around 30
percent of the country's lamb production and aims to market more
prime lamb into China's high-end hotels and food shops.
Just as demand has jumped, stocks of lamb and mutton in New
Zealand have fallen by about a fifth between 2007 and 2012 as
farmers converted land into more lucrative dairy farms.
New Zealand enjoys advantages from a free trade agreement
with China, but Australian meat processors say they are ready to
fill the gap. Australia has already profited from surging goat
meat sales to China, often a substitute for lamb. Sales of goat
meat to China soared 1,266 percent to 4,736 tonnes last year.
"We have one buyer in China who is struggling to get enough
lamb from New Zealand, and he's saying to us, 'tell us how much
you want to sell and we will take it'," said Paul Crane, export
manager at V&V Walsh, an Australian meat processor.
With prices of these once cheap cuts now approaching those
of some middle cuts, some see them having little more room to
increase. "We all feel we're getting close to the ceiling," said
Kate Eglinton, marketing executive at ANZCO Foods Ltd.
Some meat suppliers are concerned that Chinese buyers could
suddenly baulk at the record-high prices for secondary lamb
cuts, as British importers did a few years ago after prime lamb
prices soared.